YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been a great year for Youngtown’s rock-n-roll band The Vindys. They celebrated it with a Christmas concert Thursday night at the Westside Bowl on Mahoning Avenue.

Jackie Popovec, lead singer of The Vindys, started the night with the band’s version of White Christmas.

About 200 people attended the sold out 6:30 p.m. show. There was also a 9 p.m. show.

It was billed as The Vindys and Friends Holiday Concert. Among those friends were Michael Rutushin, JD Eicher, Ryan Humbolt of The Shootouts and Marc Lee Shannon, formerly of Michael Stanley and the Resonators.

“We love to learn cover songs and Christmas songs especially and for all of our friends to get together with us, it’s just a special night,” Popovec said.

“You know, The Vindys could do this show in town anywhere they want. When they asked us to do it we were very proud to say yes. The second part of that is they are my friends, so that’s where you want to spend the holidays, with your friends,” said Westside Bowl owner Nate Offerdahl.

With COVID cases rising they tried to make the concert as safe as possible. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours was required to attend.