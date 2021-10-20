The Vindicator auctioning off surplus equipment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years after the last newspaper was printed in downtown Youngstown, The Vindicator Printing Company is auctioning off some of its equipment.

The online auction started last week and ends on Monday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Among the items being sold are forklifts, a pipe threader, a paper cutter, pallet jacks, welding tables, mini MAC computers, office equipment and kitchen appliances.

Nothing nostalgic is included. No decision has been made on what to do with those items.

George Roman Auctioneers is handling the sale. Visit their website for more information.

Also, the building itself on Vindicator Square is up for sale.