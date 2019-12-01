The Villa Maria Nativity Display opens for two Sundays

It is an indoor tradition with nativity sets from around the world

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sisters of the Humility of Mary opened the 12th annual Villa Maria Nativity Display.

It is an indoor tradition with nativity sets from around the world and will be opened two days this Christmas season, Sunday and next Sunday, December 8.

“We have probably close to 370 different sets in here and displayed around,” said Communication Coordinator Kylene Kamensky.

She says the displays were donated over the years and most of them are handmade. One in particular is one of a kind.

“There is a very unique set in there that was made by a prisoner. It was made without the tools or brushes,” said Kamensky.

Local musicians and choirs perform holiday classics while people walk through the Nativity displays.

There are also scavenger hunt for kids.

Kamensky says the main goal is to spread the holiday spirit.

“It’s about, you know, keeping the reason for the season, which is Jesus and the holy family,” Kamensky said.

If you missed it today, the Villa Maria Nativity Display happens again next Sunday, December 8 from noon to 5 p.m.