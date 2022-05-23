(WKBN) – The Valley is recovering and cleaning up after Saturday’s storms knocked over trees, brought down power lines and did other damage.

This includes lots of damage in Buhl Park after weekend storms rolled through. On Monday, park leaders say they are busy working to get it all cleaned up.

Fifty to 70 trees fell or are damaged. That includes a number of giant oak trees.

There is also some damage to stormwater lines, and to concrete sidewalks.

Park leaders say it could take two to three weeks to get everything cleaned up. They want people to avoid the areas where there is damage.

“If anyone is out there walking or riding their bikes driving throughout Buhl Park we just suggest avoid the roadways that we have blocked off with the barricade obviously you know you can still walk up those roadways you know with the barricades there but please just be careful,” said Ryan Voisey, director of operations at the park.

Fortunately no buildings were damaged.

The pool at Buhl will open as scheduled on Memorial Day Weekend.

A woman from Struthers detailed how a tree fell on a pickup truck and caused some damage.

First News talked to the vehicle’s owner today and she said all of this mess has been cleared away. Fortunately, no one was hurt.