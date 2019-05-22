The tradition continues as 2019 East Palestine Street Fair begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day weekend has traditionally been the start of festival season around Youngstown. Wednesday evening in Columbiana County, one of the area’s oldest and biggest street fairs began — the East Palestine Street Fair.

Each year, friends and family gather for the fun rides and variety of food the fair offers, especially its desserts like snow cones, elephant ears and caramel apples.

Tim Clemmer has been going for over 50 years and is passing that tradition down to his daughters.

“It’s me and then my two daughters and then my grandkids, so that would be three,” he said.

Scott, Carrie and Fraya can match that in combined “fair years” as they’ve also been going every year.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, so 22,” Scott said.

“Over 20-some years,” Carrie said.

Some people just started going.

“This is our first year coming to the fair… We are coming with friends and they have a little girl about our son’s age so this is our new tradition,” said Monica Noling.

A younger generation has been growing up at the fair, and now as freshmen at East Palestine, they’re already looking forward to their senior prom.

“It’s really fun and exciting to hang out with all your friends,” said Riley Jurjevic.

Starting in 1887, generations of families have gone for the rides and food, but they keep going back for the family and friends.

No matter what you like to do or eat, you can do it at the East Palestine Street Fair now through Sunday in downtown East Palestine. Or, you can still have a great time and do nothing at all.

“I just like to sit and watch people anymore,” Clemmer said.

You can go from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event includes single ride tickets for $1 each or 12 for $10. Unlimited ride passes are $10 Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday.

Live music will be featured along with a variety of bands at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. all weekend long.