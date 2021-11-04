The sounds of Harambee return to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tradition in the Valley is back up and running after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Harambee of Youngstown teaches children 8-18 years old traditional African dances, songs and drums.

“In the midst of that, we can also incorporate tutoring, we can incorporate public speaking, we do like skits and poetry when we have our performances, we do sometimes arts and crafts. We have just a different variety of activities we try to expose the young people to,” said Zakiya Miller, administration assistant and assistant primary instructor for Harambee of Youngstown, Inc.

Traditionally, the girls dance while the boys play the drums.

“We had the people with the tree trunk make drums for us to bring back home, and our material is authentic African material,” said Lynnette Kimako Miller, founder and coordinator of Harambee of Youngstown, Inc.

Miller said they traveled to Africa not long ago and brought some traditional pieces back with them.

The organization has been around for more than 40 years.

Thursday evening they held their first practice. But, they are still accepting kids, both boys and girls.

All you have to do is show up for their Thursday practice at 5:30 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown.