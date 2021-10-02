‘The Sopranos’ actor discusses iconic show, local discussion planned in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three actors from the HBO series “The Sopranos” will be at Packard Music Hall in Warren Saturday night.

It’s called “In Conversation with the Sopranos.”

They will share some behind-the-scenes stories and their favorite memories from filming.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

You can buy tickets online or at the box office, which opens three hours before the event.

Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri, talked with us about the iconic show, which aired from 1999 to 2007.

“A lot of younger people are watching it and listening to podcasts and watching. It’s kind of amazing, to be honest with you, that people still show interest in this incredible show, probably the greatest show in TV history,” he said.

Since the show, Schirripa has gone on to appear in the TV shows “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Blue Bloods.”

Schirripa said the show at Packard is the first one that they’ve done since COVID-19.

He will be joined by actors Vincent Pastore, who portrayed Salvatore Bonpensiero, and Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti. The event is being hosted by comedian Joey Kola.

“If you’ve ever wanted to ask ‘The Sopranos’ something, now’s your chance,” he said.

A book about the show called “Woke Up This Morning” will also be released on November 2.