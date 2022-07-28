YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown bar has reopened after being closed for almost a year.

The Social was shut down by the city last August after reports of underage drinking and disturbances. But they recently got the OK to reopen.

“The Social is a spot for people to hang out, socialize and have a good time and be comfortable,” said Daniel Fahd, owner of the Social.

He says he plans to begin having events there such as painting lessons, band performances and he’ll be turning the upstairs loft into a gaming section. he also said he hopes to reach the Hispanic community more by having Latin nights on Fridays.

“The music, the dances, it’s something that’s needed in this area, in this community,” he said.

Fahd says the bar is a place to socialize and have a good time and they won’t tolerate any rule-breaking.

“If anybody that’s going to come to the Social… that’s not going to follow those procedures, or follow the rules… is not welcome here,” Fahd said.

There is construction happening right out front, but Fahd tells us they are open and people can park downtown and walk over to the bar.

It’s open Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.