‘The seat is winnable,’ says young Republican vying for Ohio rep. seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young Trumbull County man, who already has experience in education and government, has announced he’ll be running for an open seat next year in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Nick Santucci, 30, is running as a Republican for the 64th District seat currently held by Democrat Mike O’Brien, who is term limited.

Santucci has a background in government and education, having previously worked for the Chamber of Commerce and was on the Youngstown School District’s Academic Distress Commission.

The seat has been held predominantly by Democrats for decades, but Santucci says it’s ripe for a Republican win.

“We’ve got good folks down in Columbus. The Valley is undoubtedly changing. The seat is winnable, and we plan to win. It’ll be up to the voters to decide, but I sure hope that they have enough trust and confidence in me to serve them,” Santucci said.

According to the Trumbull County Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka, these Democrats are considering running for the 64th District seat: