The Salvation Army makes donating easier

The charity is adding a new cashless option for the holiday season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season means the Salvation Army has their red kettles out for donations. This year, they have an easier way to give.

With fewer people carrying cash, the charity is adding a new option for the holiday season.

“We’re doing cashless giving, so we have Apple and Google Pay now. There’s a sticker on every, hopefully every kettle they see and they can give that way if they choose to this year,” said Major Paul Moore of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army tested it out in a few cities last year and while it didn’t raise a lot of money, the charity wanted to expand the option throughout the country, including here across the Valley.

“Anyone who gives through Apple and Google Pay, they go by the zip codes, so if they live in this area, the money will stay here locally,” Moore said.

The goal is to make it easier and quicker for people to donate.

Most Sparkle Markets already have their red kettles out front as well as Giant Eagles starting on November 25.

The Southern Park Mall, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club, and other stores will have them after Thanksgiving.