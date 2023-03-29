Editor’s note: This story has been edited to clarify the operator of the GabbaCamp and that the cabins are located on a property that is not owned by Purple Cat.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –GabbaCamp, a four-season camp for those with disabilities in Coitsville, is close to being completed.

WKBN first reported on the project in January 2022. It is operated by Golden String, Inc., an organization founded by Purple Cat owner Jimmy Sutman.

Now, there are five full-handicap accessible cabins sitting on a property along McCartney Road.

In downtown Youngstown, construction has begun for a music facility. It’s the building on West Federal right next to Prima Cucina. It will be the new home for the Purple Cat band — The Feral Cats.

“People are clamoring for more space within our music program, so we’re going to give it to them,” said Jimmy Sutman of Golden String Inc. “People don’t really come to Youngstown much for tourism, you know, but why can’t this be a, you know, tourist destination? It just so happens our tourists have a little bit of disability or a lot. But they can take part and have a great vacation.”

Sutman is hoping to welcome folks to GabbaCamp toward the end of spring.