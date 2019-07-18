The Pubcade offers gamers a place to play and socialize

The Pubcade is a group of gamers who meet in Youngstown every week to play different games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re into gaming, you may want to check out the Pubcade.

The Pubcade is a group of gamers who meet every week to play different games.

“We grew up playing video games and the best way to play video games was with each other at each other’s house. And in today’s day in age, there’s like online gaming, which is cool. But that aspect of actually being with your friends and playing a video game and just hanging out, that’s what I really wanted to capture,” Malik Abdul said.

He and five friends started the Pubcade last August as a way to socialize with fellow gamers.

They meet every Wednesday at 8 p.m. at O’Donalds in downtown Youngstown.

Recently, the Pubcade has expanded to Westside Bowl, adding a second meet each week. This meet is held every Monday at 8 p.m.

Abdul said he encourages people to come out.

“We have the potential to host an event that’s similar to EVO and what EVO is, is it’s a very big fighting tournament that’s over in California…At Westside Bowl, we actually have that opportunity. All we need is the amount of people to get us to there.”

Abdul said anyone can come and there is no cost. All they ask is that if you have a game system, feel free to bring it.