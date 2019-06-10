The Penguin Challenge coming to Homestead Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several groups are working together in Youngstown to help young people get some physical activity.

The Youngstown Police Department is collaborating with the City of Youngstown Parks & Recreation Department and Youngstown State University to start the Penguin Challenge on Tuesday.

The event is a part of the city’s Summer Day Program. The children will meet at Homestead Park every Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Children who participate in all events get to compete in the Penguin Challenge finale on July 30. The top three winners each week will receive a T-shirt.

Here is the complete schedule of events:

June 11 – Pete’s Crawl

June 18 – Penny’s Walk

June 25 – Penguin Shuffle

July 2 – Penguin Derby

July 9 – Ice Castle Build

July 16 – Bye Week

July 30 – Penguin Challenge

If you are interested in participating in this event, you can meet staff members at Homestead Park Tuesday, June 11 at 2:30p.m.

For more information, call Captain J. Simon at 330-742-8941.