The next level: Mercer Co. Director of Elections continues down path of election reform

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — It’s like when a player becomes a coach. That’s how Mercer County Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg describes his new role.

“I’m going to miss the day-to-day, the preparations,” he said. “It’s kind of like being taken off the playing field, maybe going from a player to more of a coach or a front office person. So you miss being on the frontlines. There is an adrenaline attached to that with Election Day and excitement when you accomplish your mission.”

Following his 13 years with Mercer County, he’ll be working with the National Voting Advocacy Organization based out of Washington, D.C.

He will serve as a director in their National Vote At Home Institute.

As far as his replacement, that’s up to the county commissioners to appoint, Greenburg said.

“I have made a couple recommendations to them of people that I believe would be way more well-qualified to handle that job,” he said. “I don’t know if any of those folks who I recommended are interested or available.”

Greenburg said leaving mid-summer gives the county a decent amount of time to find a replacement.

Still, Greenburg isn’t done yet. His official last day is July 31, but looking back, Greenburg said the team has come a long way.

They’ve transitioned to a paper ballot voting system, navigated election law changes and held two elections during a pandemic.

“It’s been a lifetime in just a couple years,” Greenburg said, “but we are also hopefully going to move forward on potentially a new location for our election department down the road.”

He’s been pushing for a location change for a while to accommodate the requirements of conducting a paper ballot election and is hopeful the commissioners will continue on that path.

Of all that has been done, Greenburg said his favorite thing has been something that he will continue to work on in his next role.

“I have to admit, working on election reform, election issues, that’s always been my passion,” he said. “I’ve been working on election reform issues in Pennsylvania since 2013. I could tell you that when I left those meetings working with other election officials and state lawmakers, there wasn’t a better feeling in being able to exchange ideas with people who had the same passion.”