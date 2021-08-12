‘The most amazing facility’: Husted impressed with Valley’s manufacturing training center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State leaders in Ohio asked General Motors to re-invest into Ohio after the Lordstown plant closed. Much of the money was targeted for Youngstown’s Excellence Training Center (ETC), with one of the goals as developing an interest in manufacturing among young people.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted toured the center to see all it has to offer.

“It’s the most amazing facility I’ve seen in all my tour of Ohio,” he said, adding that “the machinery and equipment and the technology here is state of the art.”

ETC will help train students who want to get into manufacturing. Husted even got a chance to meet some of them.

“I think that many of them didn’t realize that there was such an easy, affordable pathway to a career,” he said.

According to Husted, students can start at ETC and end up with a four-year degree. They could also get high-paying jobs through places like ETC.

“Then also, over time, continue to earn credits, whether those are credentials or credits that could end up with a college degree, if you wanted one,” he said.

Husted went on to say that he has talked to employers looking to relocate their businesses to Ohio. The communities they want to go to are ones with a trained workforce. ETC allows that to happen.

“To help both the individual to learn the skills that will lead them to a great career, and to be able to sell the Mahoning Valley to employees that you’re going to create the talent that you need for them to be successful here,” Husted said.