The Mane Event touches on natural, healthy hair care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to hair care, there is much that can be learned. Let’s Talk Hair: The Mane Event, hosted by Carmella Marie gave attendees a firsthand look at how to care for and style hair.

This is the sixth year of the event.

Marie is the founder of Carmella Marie hair care line. She started the line as a way to enhance and promote healthy, natural hair.

The Mane Event is a way to bring women together to give examples and lessons on ways to care for natural hair.

The event also featured different local vendors.