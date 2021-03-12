The Mahoning Valley celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley usually hosts an annual dance party to celebrate. But this year they're giving families the chance to celebrate at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– World Down Syndrome Day this year is on Sunday, March 21st and the Mahoning Valley is ready to celebrate!

On World Down Syndrome Day, people with Down syndrome and their family members are able to celebrate what makes them unique and increase public awareness.

It’s celebrated on March 21 to commemorate the three copies made of the twenty-first chromosome, which is what happens in the DNA makeup of someone with Down syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley usually hosts an annual dance party to celebrate. But

this year they’re giving families the chance to celebrate at home.

Their main focus is celebrating what makes us all unique. The DSAV is encouraging everyone to ‘Rock Your Socks’ with the most unique and outlandish designs on World Down Syndrome Day and send in pictures to the DSAV.

Thanks to the newly-opening Mejier store in Boardman, families of the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley will get celebratory gift bags that weekend.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley is also offering classroom awareness kits for schools.

Open to preschool through 5th grade, each kit includes Children’s Down syndrome awareness books, awareness bracelets and bookmarks.

“What we hope to do this year is really just inform our communities, eastern Ohio, western

Pennsylvania, about all the wonderful things that individuals with Down syndrome can do. A lot of our members are living, working, going to school in our communities and our school districts,” said Michele Jones, president of the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

People can also request “inclusion banners” to hang in their schools and businesses.

