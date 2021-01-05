The Landmark Restaurant in Boardman is set to close

The owner of the building has decided to sell it

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A staple in Mahoning County for 18 years, The Landmark Restaurant on Market Street will shutter its doors by the end of January, at the latest.

According to owner Chuck Prystash, they lease the building and their lease is coming up. The owner of the building has decided to sell it.

There is another location in Austintown on Meridian Road, but that location was purchased by new ownership in the fall.

Prystash did not say who purchased the building.