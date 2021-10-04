The land that time forgot: City law director says abandoned plant can be used

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city officials were at the Chill Can plant Monday after their inspection of it was postponed last week.

The Inspection was to determine where they are in terms of construction for damage done to the structure.

City law director Jeff Limbian says what they found was disappointing but expected.

He said the building can clearly be used for something, but he doubts if he’ll ever see a Chill Can come out of it.

He said there is a conference room — cement floor in one building, a bathroom and some untouched, unwrapped equipment, but that any attempt to pretty the building up last-minute was in vain — calling it the land that time forgot.

“It’s sort of like one of those mansions being build where the owner suddenly lost all the funding to finish the structure — a vanity project that was left incomplete and left to rot,” Limbian said.

Now, the magistrate will determine the status of the property based off what was seen Monday.

Limbian said the city has put an estimated four million dollars into the property and that they could either get the money back or acquire the parts of the property that the city doesn’t already own.