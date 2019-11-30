The Junior Civic League of Youngstown hosts annual Cinderella Ball

Gillespie says the Cinderella of 2019 helps support events throughout the year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Junior Civic League of Youngstown hosted its 64th Annual Cinderella Ball, “One Moment In Time,” at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Boardman.

There were five debutantes and six escorts. Those attending the ball did the voting.

The winner this year is Terris May from Chaney High School.

Jenita Gillespie, Junior Civic League President says she is so thankful for the communities support.

“This goes back, you figure 64 years, and to be queen, you know miss Cinderella, is huge and it’s more of a rich legacy that you’re going to be a part of the Junior Civic League forever,” said Jenita Gillespie, Junior Civic League president.

Gillespie says the Cinderella of 2019 helps support events throughout the year.