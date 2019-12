The store thanked its customers, saying it hopes they will come back after the reopening

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Italian Marketplace in Niles announced it will be closing for a “short time” while the current owners step down and new owners take their place.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the current owners are stepping down after a tragic event in the family.

The Italian Marketplace wanted to thank its customers, saying it hopes they will come back after the reopening.