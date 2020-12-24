The Grinch charged with ‘stealing Christmas’ in E. Liverpool court

Attorney Joe King represented 'The Mean One' in the case

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Grinch appeared in front of Judge Dominic Frank at East Liverpool Municipal Court Wednesday.

The Grinch is facing charges related to “stealing Christmas,” according to Judge Frank.

Attorney Joe King represented ‘The Mean One” in the case.

“I have told him (The Grinch) that I have represented some very bad people, who have done some very bad things, but this is the lowest I have went,” said Atty. King in court, referring to defending the Grinch’s criminal charges.

Prosectuor Abbey Minamyer, who represented the State, recommended that the Grinch be sentenced with community service at Santa’s warehouse.

Atty. King disagreed with that sentencing, saying he thinks his client should serve some time in county jail for his actions.

“He has no remorse, no heart,” said Atty. King.

The Grinch disagreed and proclaimed that his heart is getting bigger. He promised the Judge he would give presents to kids every year.

Judge Frank made the final call. He sentenced the Grinch to 180 days in jail, but decided in the end to suspend the jail time and sentenced ‘The Mean One’ to serve community service every Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, helping deliver presents. Judge Frank also ordered the Grinch to return every gift he has stolen.

The Grinch will remain on probation indefinitely.