BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 45 years in business, The Georgetown banquet center in Boardman is closed.

The building is now for sale.

The Georgetown has been open since New Year’s Eve in 1975. It was started by Gene Primavera and his brother, Rich.

The business, which fulfilled its last obligations, released a statement about the closure on its Facebook page.