NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Wednesday was a day to celebrate at the New Castle School of Trades. The school was recognizing a big achievement and announcing a bigger building.

Seventy-five years looks good on the New Castle School of Trades. It has only gotten better with age.

“I have never seen a school with this kind of connection with the community. New Castle School of Trades has just been a part of the community and wants to continue to be a part of the community,” said Rex Spaulding, president of the New Castle School of Trades.

The school has provided training near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border since 1945.

An expansion of the automotive technology area has nearly doubled the space, which includes new car lifts and plenty of auto parts for the training.

The New Castle School of Trades grew into East Liverpool during 2016 and now provides training to West Virginia residents.

“The students come here, they’re looking for a career. They obviously want the training, but what it leads to is that career in the field,” Spaulding said.

The school has trained more than 20,000 men and women during its 75 years, which is over 266 a year. They’ve become skilled technicians, valued members of the workforce and chances are they’ve made an impact on you.

“Everything that you have, whether it’s something you have delivered at your house, an HVAC system going down, a refrigerator going down, anything that happens in your house, your home, your business, you’re calling one of our graduates, and that’s pretty darn cool,” said Dennis Corrado, director of the New Castle School of Trades.

The school has just started a partnership with 10 businesses. Each was matched with a student and $6,500 in scholarships was handed out. It’s a big help in meeting the needs of employers by training and preparing the students for success.

“They’re committing time, resources and money to our programs, which allows us to get things that we wouldn’t be able to get without their help. It’s really changing the landscape of what we do in our programs. It’s fantastic,” Corrado said.

Those with the New Castle School of Trades say the future is bright. The school is looking to do some customized training with its partners now. It’s seeing that some of its staff may want to get upgraded in certain areas.