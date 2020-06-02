“The frustration is real”: Sen. Portman urges community to support peaceful protests

Breaking News
Portman believes the community needs to support peaceful demonstrations

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman gave a floor speech on Tuesday about the anger and frustration in the black community as well as a potential way forward.

He said this is a difficult time for black Ohioans. They were concerned about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus and the economic impact of it.

Then, the George Floyd video was made public. Portman believes the community needs to support peaceful demonstrations and listen to the message.

“It’s real. The anger is real. The frustration is real, but we also have to be sure we are drawing the line at these acts of violence, theft and vandalism,” he said.

Portman also discussed the potential of having a national commission talk about the issue of racial inequality.

