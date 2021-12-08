YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal in downtown Youngstown is taking on a new identity for the holidays: Miracle on Federal.

“We really want people to come down on Federal Street and see what Youngstown is really all about and wanna come back. So, this was a good way to kinda start the holiday season, by maybe some people that have never been downtown, maybe they’ll come down and check it out,” said Sophia Martini, from the Federal.

When you walk in, you’ll see presents hanging from the ceiling, holiday lights, trees and more.

The Christmas pop-up bar will offer a new Christmas menu, Christmas music and some holiday events.

“We’re doing some various events. We’re doing a toy drive for families in the community, so it will be a really fun month,” Martini said.

It will be open seven days a week from 4 p.m. and will take its last table at 10:30 p.m. Reservations are not required but recommended as seats may fill up fast.