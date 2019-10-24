The difference between CBD and THC

Research suggests that the CBD will help with different mind and body issues.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In July, the state of Ohio declared the sale of hemp products with less than 0.03% THC legal. Since then, the Valley has seen a growth in CBD stores.

CBD stands for Cannabidiol. It is a cannabinoid extracted from the Hemp plant.

Once extracted, different products are made with it, such as oils, foods, drinks or hygiene products.

“Brain, you’re talking anxiety, stress, sleep, those kind of things. Then it can help with joint pain, muscle pain, those kind of things as well,” said Lauren Whiteside, general manager of Pacific Wellness in Boardman.

Pacific Wellness is one of many new CBD shops in the area. It opened in April, primarily as an educational resource. Then, when CBD was made legal, owners began selling the products.

Whiteside said it is important to understand the different between CBD and the THC found in marijuana.

“The main difference between CBD and THC is that CBD does not have any psychoactive properties. So, you’re not going to feel that high that you would with marijuana or THC,” she said.

Some CBD products do contain up to 0.03% of THC, but this amount is considered legal. Still, Whiteside said there is a risk it could show up on a drug test.

She said there are CBD products that don’t contain any THC in them at all.

Although both CBD and THC are extracted from Cannabis plants, they serve different purposes.

According to Healthline.com, CBD is said to help with seizures, inflammation, psychosis or mental disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, migraines, depression and anxiety, whereas THC affects pain, muscle spasticity, glaucoma, insomnia, low appetite, nausea and anxiety.

Pacific Wellness says it offers educational courses for those interested in learning more about CBD.