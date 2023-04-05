(WKBN) – On this week’s In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Mahoning County 911 Director Maggie McGee. They discuss the function of the 911 center.

“911 is for all the citizens in Mahoning County, for them to call for any kind of needs that they have for safety… We’re there to be their answering point, to make sure that they get the kind of response and public safety that they need and to be sure that all calls do not go unanswered and that every call goes through,” McGee said.

She describes the important difference between calling 911 and 211.

“We had flooding, very bad flooding there for a while. 211 was able to take those calls and take information down from people that wasn’t life-threatening. 911 should only be used in a life-threatening situation because that’s what we’re sending out. We’re sending out the law, the law enforcement. We’re sending out the fire, we’re sending out ambulances, we’re sending out Hazmat. So we’re sending out the responses that we need to protect our citizens. So for the 211, they do need protection. Their flooding is important to us, but the dispatchers for 911 can’t take down that kind of information. They’re very patient, but it’s much easier if somebody else could take down that data, it’s more of a data thing. Ours is more of a quick response,” McGee said.

The 911 center can be used in the event of a disaster or tragedy, like the East Palestine train derailment, a major crash or a gas line explosion. Any life-threatening situations are the responsibility of the 911 center.

Join McGee and Crawford on Thursday on First News at 5 as they continue their conversation about the purpose of the 911 center.