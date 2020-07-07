The Butler set to reopen Tuesday

The museum has been closed since the pandemic hit in March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art will be reopening its doors again Tuesday for the first time since closing for the pandemic in March.

Since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the reopening of cultural institutions to visitors, the museum's executive director and the Board of Trustees are implementing different guidelines to keep their visitors safe and to stay in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Masks will be required for all employees and guests, hand-sanitizing stations will be available, and the ground will have social distancing markings to keep the traffic moving.

Most events have been modified, canceled, or postponed. To view a complete list of all changes visit the museum’s website.