The Butler art museum in Howland closes

The Butler's Trumbull branch had been open since 1996

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland branch of The Butler has been closed.

Its lease was terminated and the art is already back in Youngstown.

Most are sculptures, which are a good addition to the artwork. Even some of the outdoor sculptures will be installed on the lawn.

The Butler had over 100 exhibitions over the years in Howland, including famous artists like Chen Chi, Paul Jenkins and celebrity artists like Tony Bennett and John Mellencamp.

The Butler’s director, Lou Zona, said it’s a loss for the people of Trumbull County.

“We did a lot of really good things there that were enjoyed by the community, but fortunately, we still have a very active education program, so we’ll reach into the schools with art education programs,” Zona said. “So, we’re not completely out of Trumbull County, that’s for sure.”

