SALEM, Ohio — The Brightside Project is bringing awareness to child abuse during April, or Child Abuse Prevention Month, by calling adults to action.

The organization hopes to encourage residents of Columbiana County to join the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund’s #EverydayOhioHeroes campaign. The campaign will raise awareness of child abuse and neglect prevention by encouraging adults to combat it.

“We all have a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect,” said Lindsay Williams, executive director of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, in a press release. “One way we can do that is by creating positive childhood experiences.”

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund and The Brightside Project are working to begin an early childhood safety initiative in Columbiana County.

The program will provide families that meet the income requirements with a highchair and booster seat, video baby monitor, “exersaucer,” fire extinguisher, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. Those interested in receiving safety items from the Brightside Project can contact them at 234-320-4005.

Over 17,000 Ohio children were abused or neglected in 2020, according to Co-Director of The Brightside Project Lisa Wallace.

“We’re fortunate to be able to do our part and encourage families by giving them safety support items,” Wallace said.