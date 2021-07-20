The Beach Boys take the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Under some dark skies, The Beach Boys took the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Clouds and claps of thunder in the background weren’t scaring anyone away from getting a good seat on the lawn to hear their favorite songs.

“Little duece coup, good vibrations definitely up there… just about all of it really. They’ve got that special sound,” attendee Mike Brush said.

People were lined up from the entrance to the street, including whole families – one with three generations of Beach Boys fans.

“I heard ‘Surfing in the USA’ on the radio once and I had to listen to them all, it was fantastic and ever since then…,” said attendee Adam.

“We tried to have them last year as many people know, they canceled unfortunately, but they’re back so we’re so excited to have them,” said Phoebe Breckenridge.

Not only does Tuesday’s concert and crowd give hope to a hurting entertainment industry, but also to the downtown restaurants who have long awaited the return of concert nights.

“Business is back for concert nights at downtown Youngstown and we’re just happy to be a part of it,” said Bistro 1907 owner Mark Canzonetta.

A list of all upcoming concerts at the amphitheatre and tickets are available on the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s website.