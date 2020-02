The United States Postal Service headquarters is seen in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

(WKBN) – The United States Postal Service is warning of a scam that could give your computer a virus.

A fake email is being sent telling you that the Postal Service has a package for you. The email asks that you download an attachment to confirm your delivery information.

Do not download this attachment. It’s a virus that will steal your passwords and financial information, according to USPS.

Don’t respond to the email either, and delete it immediately.