Testimony continues in Youngstown murder case

Brian Donlow is acting as his own lawyer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Testimony continues Wednesday in the trial of Brian Donlow, 25, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, for the Nov. 18, 2018 shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, and wounding of another man.

Donlow is acting as his own lawyer and has also opted to eschew a jury and have the case heard by Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Jackson was found shot to the death in a car at Stewart and Bennington avenues on the east side.

The other person, Carlos Davis, the driver of the car, managed to make it to a nearby home where police were called.

Testimony began Tuesday.