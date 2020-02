(WKBN) – The Lordstown school district’s superintendent will have a new job next month.

Terry Armstrong was hired Thursday night as the Newton Falls school district’s new treasurer.

His first day on that job is March 1.

Armstong has been with Lordstown Schools for 10 years, the last six as superintendent.

He said he will stay in Lordstown as an interim superintendent past March 1 until they find his replacement.