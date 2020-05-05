Tensions rise in East Liverpool amid police layoffs

Tensions are rising in East Liverpool between the police chief and the city's administration

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tensions are rising in East Liverpool between the police chief and the city’s administration.

According to the Morning Journal, Mayor Greg Bricker expressed displeasure with Police Chief John Lane at Monday’s city council meeting.

Lane suggested that committee members look at different cost-cutting measures rather than laying off some of his staff.

Layoff notices were given to the department’s two latest hires, the chief’s son, Jay Lane and Hunter Maze.

Lane suggested offering buyouts for senior employees, which inadvertently offended some of those ranking officers, the Morning Journal reported.

Chief Lane apologized.

Mayor Bricker accused Lane of not being active in “implementing important initiatives” and noted what he calls poor morale in the department.