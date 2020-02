The company blames the cutback on the slowdown in the drilling industry

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A company that deals with the oil and gas industry is temporarily cutting back on production.

Tenaris has a production facility, IPSCO in Brookfield.

It put its workers on a two-week furlough, starting this Sunday.

The company blames the cutback on the slowdown in the drilling industry.

A Tenaris spokesman told First News that they will continue to monitor the market’s conditions.