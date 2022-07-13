YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least half a dozen learned Wednesday they’re losing their home, in just two days. Their apartment building has been red-tagged by the city of Youngstown meaning no one is allowed to live there.

Residents at 16 West Madison Avenue learned they have until Friday at 8 a.m. to vacate their apartments. According to a notice left by the city, it’s in deplorable conditions, but residents said they don’t have anywhere to go on such short notice, and they were told if they stay they could be arrested.

“We shouldn’t have to become homeless. We’ve been paying our rent…This is bigger than the condition of this building. You’re talking about human beings right now. So what are we supposed to do? We got clothes, we got furniture, we get everything. Food. What are we supposed to do?” said tenant Derrick Boone.

Several of the residents tell me they have been searching for a new apartment before the city’s notice, but are having trouble finding housing.

“Just to be told you’re gone, you got to be out of here in two or three days. There is nothing available. I’m still looking and looking for a year. I have a woman now and a little girl to take care of, and we’re all looking for something, and then suddenly you got to go now,” said tenant James Bigelow.

We reached out to Mike Durkin, Youngstown’s Code Enforcement and Blight Remediation Superintendent. He said they are working to find everyone housing, but the tenants we spoke to said the enforcement officer on-scene only gave them information for a homeless shelter.

“He was like, ‘Oh, well, we can probably help you with the accommodations,’ and he slapped us with the pamphlet…It’s the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley…It was like a slap in the face,” said tenant Katherine Dressel.

The tag on the outside of the building cites plumbing and the interior as code violations but doesn’t go into detail.

We spoke to the building manager off-camera. He said the city did not provide a list of violations and the owner plans to appeal, but tenants are not allowed to stay longer even during the appeals process, according to the notice.

“First they gave us a three-day and said if anybody was caught on this property after Friday. Then they will be arrested. That’s not right,” said tenant Joey Beard.

Tenants said they were told they could only enter the building after Friday with an inspector present.