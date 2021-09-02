Temporary restraining order hearing waived for downtown Youngtown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing on whether a temporary restraining order closing a downtown Youngstown bar should remain in effect was waived Thursday.

Instead, a hearing will be held Nov. 30 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate James Melone to determine if the city’s request to declare The Social a nuisance should be permanent.

A hearing on the order padlocking the bar on West Commerce Street was scheduled for Thursday, but the parties agreed to waive the hearing and keep the restraining order in effect.

The city filed for the restraining order Aug. 26 asking the court to declare the bar a nuisance because of complaints of underage drinking, drug abuse and fights that started inside that moved outside, at times closing off the streets because of the crowds that would gather.

The bar was boarded up Friday after the TRO was granted.

At the Nov. 30 hearing, the city will try and convince the magistrate that the bar should be closed permanently.