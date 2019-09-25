Teens living in home without running water, beds, Warren police say

A 16-year-old girl told officers that she was not allowed to stay in the home with her mother's boyfriend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers say they found two teenagers living alone in a house without beds or water after they were called for reports of child endangerment.

Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bennett Ave.

They spoke with a 16-year-old who said her mother hadn’t been staying in the home for about a week. The mother was living with her boyfriend in Austintown, according to a police report.

Police said officers found no beds inside the home. The water had been turned off. The teen told police the electricity was about to be shut off as well.

According to reports, the teen told officers that she was not allowed to stay in the home with her mother’s boyfriend because they didn’t get along. She lived by herself, but her 13-year-old sister started living there as well.

Police contacted the mother who told police she didn’t stay there the night before. Police said she knew about the condition of the house.

Police noted in their report that the teens were kept safe until their mother came and got them, and Children Services was notified.