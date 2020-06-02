Teens initiate peaceful protest in the center of Poland

"We were just getting outraged that no one was hearing the black community, and we just realized that they need our help and they need our voices," Emerson Dinsio said

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage girl and some of her friends started a peaceful protest in Poland Tuesday afternoon.

They decided to start their own protest against racism they see in their communities.

The teens weren’t able to go to the bigger protests, but still wanted to do something.

“We were just getting outraged that no one was hearing the black community, and we just realized that they need our help and they need our voices,” Emerson Dinsio said.

“I’m just so proud that there are younger people who are taking the initiative to do what they can,” said Melissa Dinsio, her mother. “They might not understand all the ins and outs of racism, and racial bias and all that stuff, but they do know that what they see is not right.”

About 25 young women protested.