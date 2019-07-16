Teens from Northern Ireland begin stay in Mahoning Valley

They'll participate in a variety of service projects around the Mahoning Valley

(WKBN) – Teens from Northern Ireland began their stay in the Mahoning Valley Tuesday.

They came from Belfast to participate in the Ulster Project.

The goal is to break down the walls of intolerance and mistrust that exist in Northern Ireland. The emphasis is on the acceptance of all people, regardless of creed.

“You go and you see a different culture over here compared to ours. There are so many different people, but you know, teaching you things, showing you different things, so there’s just something about it that’s real,” said Ulster Project Counselor Dolan Stafford.

The project runs until the end of the month.

Participants will carry out local service projects around the Mahoning Valley.