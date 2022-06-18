MILL CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two Venango County teens are facing child pornography charges after nude images were distributed through a Mercer County high school.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy were charged with transmission of sexually explicit images by a minor following an investigation.

Police said the investigation began last month after they received a report that a video showing a nude minor was taken and sent to other students at Lakeview High School.