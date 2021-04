The vandalism happened early March 17, according to the Grove City Police Department

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police have charged two 16-year-old girls with vandalism at a Grove City park.

The vandalism happened early March 17, according to the Grove City Police Department. Several park pavilions, trash cans, a water fountain and picnic tables were vandalized.

Police said the teens used black Sharpie pens and wrote graffiti on the items.

Criminal mischief charges are pending for the girls, police said.