LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges, accused of vandalizing bathrooms and a maintenance building at a Liberty park.



Police say the boys, ages 13 and 14, have been charged with felony vandalism. They will be ordered to appear in juvenile court.

The damage at Church Hill Park was discovered by a police officer Monday.

According to a police report, sinks, toilets, urinals and mirrors were destroyed in the bathrooms. Four glass block windows were also broken out of a nearby maintenance building.