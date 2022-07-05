NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- According to the Niles City Police Facebook page, an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were both charged in a vandalism and arson spree in Niles over the weekend.

Officers were called to 102 Water Street where Niles school busses were parked.

Police said that the buses were vandalized and safety flares were stolen. Fires were set at both the bus garage and dumpsters on the west side of town.

The Niles Fire Department helped assist police when they viewed video evidence. As a result, the boys were identified.

Multiple charges of felony arson and vandalism have been filed by police. Trumbull County JJC took custody of the 12-year-old. The 11-year-old suspect was released to his parents due to age rules but still faces the same charges.