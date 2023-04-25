WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teenagers are facing charges are police were called to investigate a report of a person with a gun in Warren.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Fairfield St. NE around 3:30 a.m. Monday. A police report on the incident gives few details but says police collected a defaced 45 ACP Hi-Point, a Smith and Wesson M&P BB gun and one spent 45 shell casing as evidence.

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges of discharging a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a curfew violation. Three other 17-year-olds are charged with curfew violations, according to the police report.