BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were dispatched to the former Market St. Elementary building on Wednesday after two teenagers tripped alarms.

After inspecting the building, officers found two teenagers, 15 and 18, in the building.

The officers detained both teens.

The teenagers said they entered the building through an open window to “check out how creepy the inside was.”

Reports said both crawled through the window before they became frightened and decided to leave. As they left, they were found by the officers.

The 18-year-old, Maurion Stigall, was taken to the Boardman Police Department, charged with criminal trespass, and released on a summons.

The 15-year-old was also charged with criminal trespass, but released to an adult without being booked.

An officer left some of Stigall’s belongings inside the school to be retrieved later, which were two martial arts demonstration weapons, the report stated.