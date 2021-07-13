Teens arrested, victims sought in Mercer County thefts

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Seven teenagers, as young as 14, were arrested in Grove City while trying to steal a vehicle.

Investigators say the teens attempted to steal a car in Grove City, but they are also suspected of stealing items from motor vehicles in eastern Mercer County and southwestern Venango County.

All the suspects are 14 years old and from Western Pennsylvania except for a 15-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia.

Anyone with information or that may be missing property that was taken from their vehicle on the night of July 6 into July 7 is asked to call Grove City Police Department at 724-458-7925.