NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from Slippery Rock Township.

The first theft happened between May 28 and June 1. A 2001 Suzuki RM 125 worth about $2,500 was taken from a garage.

Two teens were involved in that theft, troopers said, and were arrested, however, the dirt bike was not recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 724-598-2211.

Another theft was reported to have happened at another home in Slippery Rock Township between May 31 and June 1. In that case, a 2021 SSR 140TR dirt bike worth about $1,799 was taken. Troopers were able to determine that the same teens took that dirt bike, too, along with another teen. This particular dirt bike was recovered.

These kinds of thefts are why police urge everyone to keep their residences, garages, sheds, vehicles and belongings secured, troopers said. Be vigilant of your neighborhood in general and if you can, get an alarm/security system and cameras around your home.